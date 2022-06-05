The Northern Daily Leader

Werris Creek v Narrabri: Magpies triumph 30-28 in thriller

Updated June 5 2022 - 9:51am, first published 9:50am
HIGH ACHIEVER: Harlee Millgate has delivered another fine display.

Werris Creek reversed a half-time deficit to edge Narrabri 30-28 at Dave Taylor Park and breathe life into their premiership campaign.

