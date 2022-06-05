'They're in pretty good shape': Ward optimistic after Bolts stumble

The Tamworth Thunderbolts' path to the top four of the Waratah Men's Youth League Division Two has become murkier after a narrow loss to the Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders on Saturday night.
In a match which never quite felt to be out of reach for the Thunderbolts, they took an early lead in the first quarter before the Spiders claimed a narrow one-point lead at the end of the first term.
At each subsequent interval, the visitors to the Tamworth Sports Dome extended their lead, and by the end of the match, had secured a 93-81 win.
"It's hard to judge last night's performance, because Bailey Keech is out and he's the top scorer for the team this year," Tamworth Basketball Association president, Scott Ward, said.
"We also had Ben Pearce out for the game after a suspension, and they were key rotation pieces for the team, so not having them made it very hard for the boys."
It is the second consecutive loss for the Thunderbolts, which shuffles them to sixth position on the ladder.
But Ward is confident the team can renew its assault on the top four with just less than half of the season remaining.
"I think they're in pretty good shape for the rest of the season," he said.
"There's still a good number of games to go, and the expectation this year was about the team being competitive in its first year back playing senior rep.
"I'm not disappointed with where we're at."
