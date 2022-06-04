Aboriginal Australians are twice as likely to be killed or injured in a housefire as the rest of the country.
Tamworth fire and rescue superintendent Tom Cooper hopes a little diversity in the ranks will help reduce the human cost represented by that shocking statistic.
"If we delve into the deep and rich culture of indigenous people then, as a fire service, we know how to better serve that community," he said.
"Aboriginal people are twice as likely to be injured or killed in our house fire than the rest of the community. So it's something that fire services are aware of."
On Saturday, Tamworth's emergency services community came together to help encourage the next generation of potential recruits to consider a career in firefighting.
But it was just as important for the services themselves to learn.
Founder and director Bronnie Mackintosh said as many as two-in-three of the attendees at the three-day camp at Trelawney Station, Somerton, would consider a future in one of the services.
"We actually know it works. Because we've gone into this with a research arm with Monash University and and measured that impact," she said.
"So from all the programs that we've run, we've probably got about a 60 to 70 per cent conversion into [joining] some agency."
The 20-year veteran firefighter and Fire and Rescue NSW station officer said combining fire safety and firefighting with Indigenous learning made perfect sense.
Aboriginal engagement officer Peter Jensen gave the girls a lesson in everything from the song lines, and language to throwing a woomera and traditional fire lighting techniques.
The girls also learned firefighting techniques like how to use a fire hose and how to respond to a car accident.
"The long term goal is for for more women to know that this is an option for them as either a career or just a community service," Ms Mackintosh said.
Girls on Fire will return to the region to conduct one-day events later this year.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
