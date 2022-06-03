Josh Magann is one of those reserved souls who refrain from releasing the contents of their minds on social media.
"I try to stay out of the limelight, keep to myself," the 32-year-old said. "I don't really post on social media and stuff."
In a way, then, it is somewhat flattering that the Tamworthian agreed to have a chat with the Leader.
At a bitterly cold Anzac Park on Friday afternoon, the OVA keeper was in a candid mood - revealing, among other things, that he returned to Tamworth in 2017 because he disliked his banking job in Sydney.
"I only planned on hanging around for a few months," he said of his move back home.
"Covid probably kept me here permanently," he added. "Because I probably would've moved away a couple of years ago."
Magann studied business and accounting at Macquarie University.
He now runs his own consulting firm, helping a handful of Sydney-based clients enhance their business operations.
"It's a lot harder to leave [Tamworth] at 32 than it is at 20," he said, adding that he "loves being around family".
"I really like living back here now," he said.
Before going to uni, Magann was part of OVA's 2009 premiership-winning team.
He resumed playing for the side in 2019 - keeping Tamworth FC to one goal in Mushies' grand final penalty-shootout win in 2020.
On Saturday afternoon at Johnson Field, Magann's family - mum Brenda, dad Peter and elder sister Nicole - will be sideline when ladder leaders OVA meet fifth-placed Hillvue.
Magann said: "That's another thing I love about playing: Mum, Dad and my sister come down and watch every game."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
