TUCKED away in the hills of Hanging Rock, the pristine conditions provide all the perfect elements for trout farming.
But producing a top-quality product is no easy feat, and as the Sydenham family found out when they purchased Arc-en-Ciel Trout Farm in 2006, it requires constant improvements of farm infrastructure.
Advertisement
Russell and Meg Sydenham have taken to the business like a fish to water, receiving state-wide recognition for their products and smokehouse lines, enabling them to expand through the Drunken Trout Cafe.
And as they look towards retirement, they want to make sure the business is future-proofed so its legacy can live on - which is where their son Roger comes in.
He's taken on the role of production manager, and the family hopes the upgrades they do now will help the farm thrive for generations to come.
"We've developed a strategy, and divided it into bushfire, water, grow-out, processing and energy," Mr Sydenham said.
"We want to mitigate the risk factors associated with all of those things, and reduce all major costs."
The farm has received an aquaculture grant through the NSW Government's Bushfire Industry Recovery Package, which will help them better utilise the abundant natural resources they have on offer.
"The grant has enabled us to improve bushfire risk and preparedness, install solar and micro-hydro power and improve water infrastructure," Mr Sydenham said.
READ ALSO:
"It's enabled us to refurbish and replace the hatchery and grow-out systems to meet world best practice and modernise processing facilities."
Converting waste from growing and processing the fish has been another big focus.
The family said without the support of the NSW government, the farm would have been at risk of closing when they decide to retire.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, who toured the farm on Thursday, said when you think about agriculture, you normally think of cattle and farming in general, but its crucial to support "unique and boutique" farms too.
"Up here at the back of Hanging Rock is quite unique, it's very special," he said.
"The farm has been looking to modernise for some time with much of the equipment and ponds dating back to the 1980s."
Established more than 40 years ago, Arc-en-Ciel Trout Farm has produced tonnes of Rainbow Trout for the NSW market.
In 2017, they took out Champion Trout Product at the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show.
Advertisement
Set in picturesque surroundings, the farm plays a key role in attracting tourists the region, offering a cafe, farm tours, and farm-gate sales.
It also supplies live fingerlings for stocking farm dams for recreational fishing throughout NSW.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.