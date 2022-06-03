The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Oxley police arrest man and woman in Wee Waa after investigation into fraudulent transactions and break-ins

By Newsroom
Updated June 3 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHARGES LAID: Police investigating fraud and break-ins in the north west have homed in on a man and a woman. Photo: File

FRAUD charges have been levelled against a man and a woman by police investigating break-ins and fraudulent transactions at businesses west of Tamworth.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.