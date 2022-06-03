FRAUD charges have been levelled against a man and a woman by police investigating break-ins and fraudulent transactions at businesses west of Tamworth.
A 21-year-old man spent the night in custody ahead of his court appearance in Tamworth on Friday, while a 22-year-old woman will front court later this month.
Oxley officers zeroed in on the pair at a home in Wee Waa on Thursday afternoon after launching an investigation into reports of break-and-enters and fraudulent transactions in the area earlier this week.
The man was charged with five counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception, larceny and break-and-enter, as well as assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty.
The woman faces five counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception as well as allegations of larceny and break-and-enter.
She was granted conditional bail and will have her case called in Wee Waa Local Court at the end of this month.
