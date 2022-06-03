As perhaps the most critical issues of our time, nature, climate change and renewables will be the focus of the Regional Conference of the Nature Conservation Council of NSW (NCC), to be held on the weekend of June 4-5.
The 2022 Conference at Echidna Gully, on the edge of spectacular Metz Gorge east of Armidale, is co-hosted by Sustainable Living Armidale, Climate Action Armidale, and the Armidale Branch of the National Parks Association of NSW.
The Nature Conservation Council is the peak body for environment groups in NSW, bringing together grassroots environment groups across the state. For the last few years the Conference has been mainly virtual, due to COVID, but this year will be a welcome return to in-person attendance and members of the community are warmly encouraged to attend.
The conference theme of 'Nature, Climate Change and Renewables' will explore the challenges of how we can protect nature and cultural heritage, and respond to the impacts of climate change while undertaking the necessary transition to renewable energy.
As well as a panel session on these themes, there will be workshops on protecting and enhancing natural and cultural values on private as well as public lands such as National Parks; the renewable energy zone infrastructure; water sustainability; and ecological and human resilience.
Among the aims of the conference are the sharing of what we value of our environmental and cultural heritage on the Northern Tablelands and wider region, the showcasing of environmentally sustainable initiatives and information sharing, skills development and collaborative planning on key policy and campaign issues.
Saturday 4 June at Echidna Gully is a day of workshops and panel discussions, followed by a conference dinner in the evening. On Sunday 5 June field trips to nearby features are offered.
There will be something for everyone who is interested in, or cares for, nature and the environment - no matter your level of knowledge or experience. Everyone is welcome to attend this event, and a range of accommodation is also available at Echidna Gully.
Registration is required. Free zoom is also available, but all participants must register to obtain the zoom link. For any difficulties, questions or requests for late registration, please phone Garry 0418 249 912.
Full information, program details and booking and registration links can be found on the NCC website at https://www.nature.org.au/regional_conference_2022
