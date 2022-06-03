Northern Inland Regional Waste will present four face-to-face workshops across the region, to help residents make sure their waste ends up in the right place.
The Recycle Right workshops will share tips and tricks to set up your home for recycling success.
The workshops focus on helping residents to understand correct recycling of common items, how to sort them properly, increase recycling of problem waste items and to reduce waste generation.
Big ideas will be explored and everyone will walk away with an action plan.
"The free recycling workshops will be empowering yet practical, sharing simple tips to incorporate into our busy lives," NIRW Project Officer, Karen Weller said.
"Any items that we can recycle not only helps divert waste from landfill, but saves many valuable resources to process into new products.
"We can all do our part to improve our recycling habits and reduce contamination rates in kerbside recycling."
The are free events, but tickets are required for catering purposes.
For Tamworth, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains LGA's
For Narrabri, Gwydir and Moree Plains LGA's
For Glen Innes, Inverell and Tenterfield LGA's
For Armidale, Uralla and Walcha LGA's
Presenter Jo Taranto is the founder of social enterprise consultancy, Good For The Hood. She is a Sydney-based community advocate and sustainability educator with an engaging style and a passionate and positive influence on communities.
