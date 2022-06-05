JONAH Hume and his grandmother Julie Fitzpatrick took shelter indoors on a chilly Friday morning for story time at Tamworth Regional Library.
Jonah, who loves stories and attends so he can spend time with other children, doesn't go to preschool.
The library's upcoming School Readiness Program is targeted for children just like him.
It also aims to help children from low socioeconomic families, as well as those who are home-schooled.
A program like this is welcome, Tamworth Regional councillor Brooke Southwell said.
"I think it's fantastic that our council and our library's leading the way here, obviously it is a need," she said.
The Tamworth library is the first in the state to run the program.
Designed to build early literacy skills in children aged three to five, it's spearheaded by Tamworth Regional Council children's services officer Amy Rake.
"Each story time session covers learning areas such as letter identification, concepts of print, sound awareness and learning to read and write simple words," Ms Rake said.
"It also involves teaching the parents how to read at home with their child, what to look for and how to talk with their children about the book being read."
Cr Southwell, whose youngest daughter is set to start school next year, said it's great that this service is on offer so children can gain skills early on before they hit kindergarten.
She said while reading to her daughter is enjoyable, it's asking questions about what the story meant that makes the difference.
"I think this type of program is setting them up for success, and our little people need as much support as they possibly can get," she said.
"Those first few years up to Year 3, it's crucial that they can read fluently, so any type of program like this is going to be fantastic for our community and our region."
The program, trialled last term, is being introduced into all preschool story times across the Tamworth region.
