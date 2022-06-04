RESEARCHING the whackiest and wildest relationships in the animal kingdom has found one Tamworth author shortlisted for a national award.
Sami Bayly, author of 'The Illustrated Encyclopedia of Peculiar Pairs in Nature' is in the running to take home the title for the book of the year for children aged seven to 12, in the Australian Book Industry Awards.
Describing herself as someone who has always been obsessed with "weird and wonderful things" Ms Bayly said with this being her third book, she was on a mission to find the most "bizarre relationships that nature has to offer".
"I just loved learning about weird things you wouldn't expect to connect in nature, but they help each other thrive and survive," she said.
"It was so exciting to learn about all those facts that so many people don't know about and then be able to share them."
With a degree in Natural History Illustration from the University of Newcastle, Ms Bayly believes the course's mix of art and science helped her through the 10 month publishing process.
"You're learning about animal and plant anatomy and proportions, but you're also learning about ecosystems and how different environments impact certain species," she said.
The book includes 60 peculiar pairs of animals with a large focus on Australian species.
Ms Bayly said a lot of research was involved, which was mainly done through biodiversity and conservation databases and community polls.
While the book has been placed in the seven to 12 age bracket for the awards, Ms Bayly said it was something that all kids, and even adults, could enjoy.
"I think kids are the perfect place to start because then they teach their families and talk to their families at dinner to create a really healthy dialogue."
Making it onto the longlist and now the shortlist is already a dream come true for the out-of-the-box author.
Ms Bayly said winning the award would be a great sign that not just children, but the adults judging the competition, are accepting of the weird and wonderful animals the world has to offer.
The award ceremony will be held on June 9 in Sydney, at the International Convention Centre.
