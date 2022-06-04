The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sami Bayly's 'The Illustrated Encyclopedia of Peculiar Pairs in Nature' shortlisted for Australian Book Industry Awards

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
June 4 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NATURE: Sami Bayly, author of The Illustrated Encyclopedia of Perculliar Pairs in Nature. Photo: Supplied.

RESEARCHING the whackiest and wildest relationships in the animal kingdom has found one Tamworth author shortlisted for a national award.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.