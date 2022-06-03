TAMWORTHIANS are being urged to cash in on their Dine and Discover vouchers, with more than $2.7 million left to spend in the local government area (LGA).
The vouchers, introduced by the NSW government to inject money into the economy during COVID-19 restrictions, expire on June 30, and businesses are keen for locals to cash in while they can.
There were 246,291 vouchers issued to Tamworth LGA residents, but at the time of writing only 137,213 had been redeemed.
In an effort to get people to make the most of their vouchers some businesses, including Tamworth's Capitol Theatre, are promoting gift cards, which can be used past the Dine and Discover program's expiry date.
"The great thing about the vouchers is with the service we have here we've got gift vouchers, so people can cash in which extends the life of it and then they can decide what they want to come and see, or they can use it now and buy tickets for later," Tamworth Regional Council entertainment venues manager Peter Ross said.
"The vouchers have been fantastic in our business for just giving people that little bit extra in their pocket.
"Especially not only coming out of COVID, but also with the cost of living, and putting on shows costs a lot of money, especially when they're touring, so the vouchers have been great."
Tamworth isn't the only LGA failing to make the most of the program though. Only 52.17 per cent of vouchers have been used in Armidale, while that's even lower in Gunnedah (48.89 per cent) and the Liverpool Plains (45.10 per cent).
As for total spend from the redeemed vouchers so far, more than $5.2 million has been spent in Tamworth, $2.08 million in Armidale, $836,000 in Gunnedah and $471,000 in the Liverpool Plains.
That means throughout the four shires roughly $2.95 million extra was pumped into the economy, in addition to the worth of the vouchers.
The Liverpool Plains is ahead on average spend accompanying the vouchers though ($39.72), which was followed by $38.26 in Tamworth, $37.64 in Gunnedah, and $35.75 in Armidale.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
