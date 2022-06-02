It's time for rural Aboriginal arts organisations to get their fair share.
Tamworth-based CEO of Aboriginal Regional Arts Alliance Lorrayne Fishenden, said most public funding goes to the cities - but most Aboriginal people don't live there.
"It's really hard for us in regional New South Wales, because we know we don't have strong enough voice in regional New South Wales," she said.
"Apparently, in a lot of funding bodies' eyes, there's no Aboriginal people in regional New South Wales, which is incredibly frustrating for us because we have some of the most amazing artists."
Ms Fishenden, who is also the managing director of 2 Rivers Pty Limited, said the organisation had been developed in 2019 to address an "ecosystem breakdown" - "where all of the main organizations were based out of metropolitan areas".
Today, it has a database of about 500 artists.
It received a major boost of $60,000 via the NSW government's arts and cultural funding program in order to hire a CEO to lead the organisation, to cement its place as the peak organisation advocating for and coordinating the sector.
Tamworth arts organisation 2 Rivers Pty Limited also won a $60,000 grant to fund a men's program.
World-renowned didgeridoo player Mark Atkins will serve as the knowledge holder during the workshops.
He's hoping to teach hundreds of people in a number of skills.
"I want to start something, whether it's father and son or uncle and nephew or grandfather or whatever, but so they can come away and do a two-day camp thing," he said.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the funding would help the two organisations work to improve the community's connection to country and advocate for Aboriginal artists across the state.
"This is grass roots, indigenous culture coming through, and it's really starting to hit the ground running," Mr Anderson said.
Ms Fishenden said the men's project is particularly important, because 2 Rivers had previously struggled to provide services for men.
"Knowing that they sat out the back here making didges and said, 'we want to do this with our kids, we don't get to do this, we want to learn new skills' ... to be able to turn that around is really exiting," she said.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
