John Coote has continued a wonderful run of club championships at Inverell Golf Club.
Coote - who was 25 years old when he won his first club championship and is almost 70 - took out his 19th club championship when he finished three shots clear of Phil Fox
Coote had rounds of 71, 72 and 78 to finish with 221 in the three-round championship, shortened after a round was washed out.
"It's only a game of golf," Coote said, in response to his latest win, adding: "It's just a sport to me."
Fox started the last round six shots behind Coote. He closed the gap early before losing ground and then making another late move but was unable to catch Coote.
Dave Martel held the A-reserve lead throughout the championships and while he faltered at the last hurdle, he held on to win two shots clear of Rowan Butler.
Jim Shadlow was the most consistent of the top three in this division but came in another shot back.
Dave Worgan started the last round in third position but made a late charge to win the B-grade championship by 1 shot. It was a finish where the leaders crashed and Worgan took the win a shot clear of overnight leader, Paul Amos.
The C-grade winner was John Stansfield. In another case of a last-round charge, Stansfield came from well back to finish seven shots ahead of the leader, Aaron Coleman.
Nett winners (gross winners and runners up are not eligible to be nett winners) were Gary Hadland, Jim Shadlow, Nick Cumming and Dick Hudson.
On the representative scene, Matt Reece returned from his trip to Salamander Bay, representing the Northern Inland Academy of Sport, with two wins and a loss.
Reece teamed up with Tamworth's Ryan McKinnon for the three days. They played a four-ball-best-ball against Illawarra Academy in their first match, which they won on the last hole.
Their second match was against the Seaside Academy in an ultimate shot competition. They managed a good win, four up with three to go.
On Sunday they each competed in a single matchplay against opponents from another Southern Academy. Reece lost his match three and two.
