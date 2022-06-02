Some of Australia's best lawn bowlers are set to compete in the State Champion of Champions finals at South Tamworth.
The five-day event - consisting of singles and pairs competitions - starts on Friday.
Advertisement
Players have qualified for the event as champions of their zones.
They will represent their zone and club.
Read also:
Zone three will be represented by Scott Hamilton, from Inverell Sporties, in singles and by Ty Baker and Justin Knight (Wee Waa) in pairs.
The event is actually the 2021 state champion of champions finals.
It was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Phil O'Reilly, a member of zone three's match committee, said "all of the players in the singles ... they haven't lost a game in the whole of 2021 in that discipline".
"They just keep winning," he said, adding that "we're welcoming spectators to the club because of the calibre of the players".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.