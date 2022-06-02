The Northern Daily Leader

2021 State Champion of Champions finals: Singles and pairs action staged at South Tamworth starting on Friday

June 2 2022 - 6:00am
LOCAL HOPE: Inverell's Scott Hamilton (left) will represent zone three in singles at the State Champion of Champions finals at South Tamworth Bowling Club.

Some of Australia's best lawn bowlers are set to compete in the State Champion of Champions finals at South Tamworth.

