Sparkies from across the region will learn about the latest developments in their industry at a special event to be held in Tamworth next week.
It'll be the first event of its kind post-COVID run by the National Electrical and Communications Association.
The 2022 Regional Industry Night Series will provide the chance for local electricians, businesses and government representatives to discuss the state of the local industry, NECA CEO, Oliver Judd said.
"These industry nights are an excellent chance for us to catch up with our members and other contractors in Tamworth," he said.
"Providing a key platform for all industry participants to be heard and gain critical insights into the pandemic recovery in our regional areas.
Mr Judd said connecting with local electrical contractors is an essential part of their mission.
"Industry nights like these allow us to connect with our members, provide safety updates, and ensure they are aware of important regulatory and compliance updates," he said.
"The electrical contracting industry is robust in Tamworth; our small business contractors are at the forefront of the construction boom, and from what we've seen, the area is thriving."
Attendees will also learn about the latest technology, hardware, and apprenticeship updates and be involved in an industry-wide discussion about the ongoing pandemic recovery and the latest regulatory, compliance and safety developments and electrical grid updates occurring.
The 2022 Regional Industry Night Series will be held from 4:30pm - 7:30pm, Tuesday June 7, at the Rydges Powerhouse Hotel.
