Batman Bart is showing a keen liking for Queensland paceways after picking up his third win on the trot there.
His latest win came at Albion Park on Monday.
A part of Richard Williams' stables in Tamworth, Batman Bart has only had three starts for the stables since joining it last month. He has had one win at Redcliffe and two at Albion Park.
Monday's triumph saw the Stonebridge Regal-The Kiss Of Fire gelding produce his best-ever winning mile rate - 1min 56.4sec for 1660m.
With 102 career starts and 13 wins, Batman Bart is certainly proving he still has plenty more to show and was due to start at Marburg on Thursday afternoon, along with stablemates A Good Ideal and CC Jones.
The Williams stables will then move onto Albion Park on Friday night, with Everything Happens entered in a claiming race, before backing up at Redcliffe with the gelding.
The Ty and Kayla Robson stables had success in Queensland last Saturday night with the win of two-year-old Haveyoucheckedin at Albion Park.
Trained by Ty and driven by Rickie Alchin, Haveyoucheckedin had a four-metre win over Regazzo Di Tilly, with Mullum Axel 9.9m away in third place.
Haveyoucheckedin has had seven career starts for two wins, with the Hurricane Kingcole gelding securing his first career win at Wagga in February.
Saturday night will see the racing focus turn to Menangle, where two runners from Narrabri-based Jarred Hetherington will contest the $20,000 Menangle Country Series Final.
Somethingaboutlexy, who won the Tamworth heat of the series, has drawn the 11 barrier and will be driven by in-form Western Districts reinsman Bernie Hewitt.
Stablemate Always Bopping, who finished second behind Somethingaboutlexy, has drawn the eight barrier and will be driven by Brad Hewitt.
Somethingaboutlexy then won again at Tamworth last week in taking out the Vale Beryl Dean-Narrabri Pace.
Beryl was a great worker for the Narrabri Harness Racing Club and always extended a welcome to whoever attended the meetings. Her late John Dean was also a well-respected figure in the harness racing industry.
Last week's Tamworth meeting saw Jemma Coney secure a driving double.
She won the opening event behind Knight Walker, who is trained by her father Greg. The horse had a 6.3m win over Charmindi (Caitlin McElhinney). Louthparkschooner (Dean Chapple) was a head away in third place.
Knight Walker broke his maiden status in race start 38.
Coney picked up her second win for the day after Well That's Alright secured a seven-metre victory over Marni White (Dean Chapple), with Montana Nights (Chris Shepherdson) two metres away in third place.
Paratrouper was a worthy winner for trainer and reinsman Jamie Donovan after taking out the Hazells Farm & Fertilizer Services Pace at Tamworth.
The horse beat Zoemagic (Blake Hughes) by six metres. Tralee Rocks (Jake Hughes) was another metre away in third place.
The mile rate was 1.57.7 for 1609m, and the win paid $61.
The Andy Ison stables picked up a training double via Our Roy's Dream (Sam Ison) and Rockin In Chelsea (Tom Ison).
