Capitol Theatre keeps the entertainment coming

Join us in the warmth of the Capitol Theatre this Sunday June 5 at 2.30pm for a joint concert of the Tamworth Clarinet Choir and the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music Concert Band - No Strings Attached.
In this concert the audience will be taken on a delightful musical journey by the Tamworth Clarinet Choir with scores ranging from Mozart, Vivaldi, Grieg and Joplin and on to a variety of popular Jazz Classics.
This well known and respected group, performing under the leadership of musical director Val Godden has been entertaining audiences since 1984 and consists of dedicated players in age from 13 to over 90!
Then the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music Concert Band will tantalize the audiences' inner musician with classics from ABBA, Andrew Lloyd Webber, George Gershwin and more.
The Concert Band is an ensemble of brass, woodwind and percussion players, conducted by Ian Hocquard.
No better way to spend a cool Sunday afternoon than in the warmth of a theatre with fine music to keep you entertained!
Tickets on sale now.
Menopause The Musical is coming to Tamworth on Saturday 18 June for 2 hilarious performances, 2pm and 7.30pm.
The story inspired by a hot flush and a bottle of wine, four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra, memory loss, hot flushes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more.
Menopause The Musical is a celebration for women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change"!!
This side-splitting musical parody set to classic tunes from the 60s, 70s and 80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles.
Bringing the reality of life to the stage for all the women and brave men to laugh at. This is a show not to be missed!
Discover Vouchers are only valid until the end of June - can't think of something to use it on? Bring it into the ticket box at the Capitol Theatre and we can exchange it for a Gift Voucher. This will extend the expiry for another two years - there is sure to be a show you'd love to see in that time!
