Theatre Talk: Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music Concert Band - presents No Strings Attached.

June 2 2022 - 3:30am
Capitol Theatre keeps the entertainment coming

No Strings Attached  

Join us in the warmth of the Capitol Theatre this Sunday June 5 at 2.30pm for a joint concert of the Tamworth Clarinet Choir and the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music Concert Band - No Strings Attached.

