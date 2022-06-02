THE long-term future of Moree Plains Shire could hang in the balance, with the new Labor government set to launch an inquiry into the $14.5 billion Inland Rail project.
Cost blowouts and problems with the route have plagued the project in recent years, prompting Labor's concern, but Moree council mayor Mark Johnson said the project is a 'must have' for the region.
"For the Moree Plains Shire Council, completing the Inland Rail from Melbourne to Brisbane is essential for what we've been able to organise here with our Special Activation Precinct," he said.
"All that we're trying to do is make sure it still remains a project and a commitment by the federal government, and the Prime Minister [Anthony Albanese] was in the very early days a part of the whole Inland Rail project.
"So we're just sticking our head up and saying we hope it's still a commitment for them because for our shire, and other shires along that rail line, it is vitally important."
Prior to its election win, Labor committed to the project, but said it would launch a review before continuing with it.
Cr Johnson said, if it was to be canned, it would heavily impact the town's future and the amount of people it could attract. The region's population has fallen in recent years, dropping from 13,976 in 2006 to 13,159 in 2016.
Mr Johnson said council had already made efforts to meet with new Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Catherine King to discuss the project.
Parkes MP Mark Coulton, told ACM this week it would be a "disaster" if the full Inland Rail wasn't completed.
"I haven't heard that from anyone, least of all the new government," he said.
"I haven't heard anything from the Labor party to say they are not committed to this project.
"I think it will be a disaster if this rail line doesn't go the way it goes. I'm certainly hopeful that it continues on, because unless it goes from Brisbane to Melbourne it won't be a viable option.
"For the producers in my part of the world and the towns in my electorate we need access to all those capital cities. If it stops part way it won't do the job that it's supposed to."
The Narrabri to North Star Phase 1 Inland Rail project has passed the halfway point of construction in the Moree Plains Shire, and a massive amount of work will continue around Moree in the heart of North West NSW until 2026, on the Moree to Camurra and North Star to Border sections of Inland Rail.
A spokesperson for Ms King, who was sworn in on Wednesday, said she would not be commenting on the project until she had been properly briefed.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
