Many Tamworthians will know Sybil Orr, or be familiar with her art.
Sybil has been a practising fibre textile artist for over five decades, and her wealth of experience is evident in each work of art she creates.
Her work can be found in collections around the country, and Tamworth Regional Gallery acquired its first Sybil Orr work, Sandstone, back in 1975, which to this day remains a key artwork in the Tamworth Fibre Textile Collection.
Sybil's latest exhibition, currently on show at Tamworth Regional Gallery, has been years in the making, with the artist drawing on her impressive suite of skills and techniques to create this remarkable collection of works.
Orr is known for her artistic exploration of landforms and the natural environment, a theme which shows up strongly in this exhibition. She is fascinated by Australia's geography, as well as its changing seasons and natural events such as drought, fire and flood.
Orr has used fibre to depict the features of specific landscapes such as the Great Dividing Range and North West New South Wales, and also more broad explorations of the 'calligraphy' of the landscape; fault lines, extinct volcanoes, and rock formations.
Equally interesting to Sybil is family heritage and genetics.
This exhibition includes well-worn garments handed down through many generations of her own family as well as friends' families, which she has stitched artworks and stories into.
Featured is a weathered family Driz-a-bone; delicate vintage baby dresses and rompers; hand-knitted garments and a delicate 1940's wedding gown.
Many of these special pieces are multi-dimensional and the artist encourages the public to pick up these works, handle the cloth to see the front, back and insides of the pieces, giving the audience the opportunity to experience the works in a way not usually acceptable within the walls of an art gallery.
West of the Divide: Landscapes and Lineage is on show at Tamworth Regional Gallery until July 3.
Sewing and textile enthusiasts especially will appreciate the skills and techniques of this prolific local artist. Works in the exhibition are for sale, feel free to contact the Gallery for more information.
