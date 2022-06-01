It's been a tremendous start to the 2022 bull selling season for Hazeldean Angus.
The autumn sale during May had a complete clearance with an average of $24,132 and top of only $40,000.
The spring bull sales will feature 450 bulls and all are semen tested, independently structurally assessed with foot scores displayed with each lot in the catalogue.
Free delivery for all bulls is offered along with a one-year satisfaction guarantee.
The Hazeldean Angus herd is one Australia's largest with more than 2300 females to be mated this year. It has been running for over 80 years and the Litchfield family has been breeding sheep rams for more than 160 years.
The Litchfield family are sixth generation farmers, with Jim Litchfield now in charge with is wife Libby Litchfield.
Jim's daughter Bea and her husband Ed are coming through to take on the business in the future.
Longevity in a farming business is created through persistence and always being adaptable with changes in technology and Hazeldean has always been early adopters of new technologies.
Sire highlights in the spring bull sales: Hazeldean Magnum, Baldridge Beast Mode, Hazeldean Katzen and Karoo Knockout and Ardrossan Magistrate.
Hazeldean has an influx of bull numbers on offer due to a large ET program three years ago.
Calving ease is an important trait in the Hazeldean breeding program and more than 70 per cent of the bulls catalogued are suitable for heifers.
Hazeldean offers free delivery on its bulls in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.
Contact Ed Bradley on 0412298546 or edbradley@ hazeldean.com.au
Arthur, Sandra, Simone and Cindy Cox celebrated their 24th annual, on-farm bull sale in style with 100 per cent clearance, a new record top price of $35,000 and a very healthy $18,448 average.
There was a large crowd of 49 registered bidders and online support from the AuctionsPlus platform.
The Cox family have indicated a larger offering for their 2023 bull sale and draw attention to their 2021 surplus heifer drop scheduled for a June sale.
THE 25th annual carcase quality sale for Wallawong Premium Beef will be held on June 17.
The sale will see 42 bulls, 50 embryos and 12 heifers go under the hammer, on property at Marriot Park, Gunnedah and on AuctionPlus.
The offering once again typifies Wallawong's focus on consistent carcase performance, with bulls and females displaying extra depth, topline and carcase appeal.
Comprehensive performance data is also available on each lot.
The Wallawong brand has consistently set the bar at steer and carcase competitions throughout NSW and Queensland.
Most recently, Wallawong sired cattle dominated the carcase ribbons at Wingham Beef Week with a 10-month old steer being awarded the Grand Champion and Jackpot carcase from the 120 competition entries.
This follows up Wallawong's back-to-back class wins at Australia's largest competition, The Beef Australia National Carcase Competition, where Wallawong genetics have claimed the Class 7 win at both the 2018 and 2021 events.
Not only will perspective buyers be able to purchase some of the state's best carcase genetics, they can do so with confidence in the product.
All cattle have been comprehensively vaccinated (including tick fever) and tested (including semen evaluation), and are offered with industry leading guarantees and freight assistance.
Wallawong genetics have been found to adapt well to all environments from Central Queensland, New England Tablelands and throughout the North West of the state.
The sale will also be interfaced with AuctionsPlus so intending purchasers can bid online. An open day will also be held at Marriot Park on Thursday, June 9 from 10am to 3pm.
Wallawong owners Kate and Lachlan James both studied Rural Science at UNE, with Lachlan specialising in meat science and Kate specialising in genetics. They breed the highest-quality beef cattle
For a catalogue contact Lachlan on 0402 839373 or download a digital copy at wallawong.com.au.
THE sixth annual on-property bull sale will be held on July 13 at Heart Angus, Timbumburi, New England Highway.
On offer will be 50 bulls, 25 rising two-year-old Spring drop and 25 long yearling, 16-17 month Autumn drop.
Twelve sons sell of Millah Murrah Nectar N334 will be offered.
Nine sons in last year's sale averaged a little under $20,000.
He is continuing to breed extremely well, excelling in structure, doing ability and phenotype.
His females are very impressive, continuing to be standouts in the herd.
The Musgrave Exclusive sons excel in muscle expression and early growth.
He breeds consistently; 12 sons sell.
This will be the last offering of Cherylton Klooney M62 to sell.
His progeny have been very consistent over the years. Nine sons to sell.
Other sires to feature are Spicklers Powerpoint, Millah Murrah Laker L24 and Heart Capitalist P7.
"We are extremely happy with the overall presentation and performance of this years sale bulls," owner Chris Paterson said.
"We would encourage you to call in during Open Day on June 22, have a cuppa and a chat and to view what we believe to be an impressive lineup of bulls."
The aim of the Patersons is to produce productive cattle to suit all markets. They are seeking to look at new genetics to improve their herd.