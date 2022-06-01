Strong start to selling season Advertising Feature

STRONG PERFORMERS: The Hazeldean Angus herd is one Australia's largest, with more than 2300 females to be mated this year.

It's been a tremendous start to the 2022 bull selling season for Hazeldean Angus.



The autumn sale during May had a complete clearance with an average of $24,132 and top of only $40,000.

The spring bull sales will feature 450 bulls and all are semen tested, independently structurally assessed with foot scores displayed with each lot in the catalogue.

Free delivery for all bulls is offered along with a one-year satisfaction guarantee.

The Hazeldean Angus herd is one Australia's largest with more than 2300 females to be mated this year. It has been running for over 80 years and the Litchfield family has been breeding sheep rams for more than 160 years.

The Litchfield family are sixth generation farmers, with Jim Litchfield now in charge with is wife Libby Litchfield.



Jim's daughter Bea and her husband Ed are coming through to take on the business in the future.

Longevity in a farming business is created through persistence and always being adaptable with changes in technology and Hazeldean has always been early adopters of new technologies.



Sire highlights in the spring bull sales: Hazeldean Magnum, Baldridge Beast Mode, Hazeldean Katzen and Karoo Knockout and Ardrossan Magistrate.

Hazeldean has an influx of bull numbers on offer due to a large ET program three years ago.



Calving ease is an important trait in the Hazeldean breeding program and more than 70 per cent of the bulls catalogued are suitable for heifers.



Hazeldean offers free delivery on its bulls in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

Contact Ed Bradley on 0412298546 or edbradley@ hazeldean.com.au

Speriby North bull sale



Arthur, Sandra, Simone and Cindy Cox celebrated their 24th annual, on-farm bull sale in style with 100 per cent clearance, a new record top price of $35,000 and a very healthy $18,448 average.

There was a large crowd of 49 registered bidders and online support from the AuctionsPlus platform.

