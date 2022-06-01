Consistent carcase appeal Advertising Feature

TOP GRADE: All Wallawong Premium Beef cattle have been comprehensively vaccinated and tested. An open day will be held on June 9.

THE 25th annual carcase quality sale for Wallawong Premium Beef will be held on June 17.



The sale will see 42 bulls, 50 embryos and 12 heifers go under the hammer, on property at Marriot Park, Gunnedah and on AuctionPlus.



The offering once again typifies Wallawong's focus on consistent carcase performance, with bulls and females displaying extra depth, topline and carcase appeal.



Comprehensive performance data is also available on each lot.

The Wallawong brand has consistently set the bar at steer and carcase competitions throughout NSW and Queensland.



Most recently, Wallawong sired cattle dominated the carcase ribbons at Wingham Beef Week with a 10-month old steer being awarded the Grand Champion and Jackpot carcase from the 120 competition entries.

This follows up Wallawong's back-to-back class wins at Australia's largest competition, The Beef Australia National Carcase Competition, where Wallawong genetics have claimed the Class 7 win at both the 2018 and 2021 events.

Not only will perspective buyers be able to purchase some of the state's best carcase genetics, they can do so with confidence in the product.



All cattle have been comprehensively vaccinated (including tick fever) and tested (including semen evaluation), and are offered with industry leading guarantees and freight assistance.



Wallawong genetics have been found to adapt well to all environments from Central Queensland, New England Tablelands and throughout the North West of the state.

The sale will also be interfaced with AuctionsPlus so intending purchasers can bid online. An open day will also be held at Marriot Park on Thursday, June 9 from 10am to 3pm.



Wallawong owners Kate and Lachlan James both studied Rural Science at UNE, with Lachlan specialising in meat science and Kate specialising in genetics. They breed the highest-quality beef cattle

