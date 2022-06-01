'Impressive line-up' of bulls on offer Advertising Feature

LOT 3 R80: Heart Angus bull sale will be held on July 13. On offer will be 50 bulls, 25 rising two-year-old Spring drop and 25 long yearling, 16-17 month Autumn drop.

THE sixth annual on-property bull sale will be held on July 13 at Heart Angus, Timbumburi, New England Highway.



On offer will be 50 bulls, 25 rising two-year-old Spring drop and 25 long yearling, 16-17 month Autumn drop.

Twelve sons sell of Millah Murrah Nectar N334 will be offered.



Nine sons in last year's sale averaged a little under $20,000.



He is continuing to breed extremely well, excelling in structure, doing ability and phenotype.



His females are very impressive, continuing to be standouts in the herd.

The Musgrave Exclusive sons excel in muscle expression and early growth.



He breeds consistently; 12 sons sell.

This will be the last offering of Cherylton Klooney M62 to sell.



His progeny have been very consistent over the years. Nine sons to sell.

Other sires to feature are Spicklers Powerpoint, Millah Murrah Laker L24 and Heart Capitalist P7.

"We are extremely happy with the overall presentation and performance of this years sale bulls," owner Chris Paterson said.

"We would encourage you to call in during Open Day on June 22, have a cuppa and a chat and to view what we believe to be an impressive lineup of bulls."