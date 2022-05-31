Do you think you have what it takes to be a judge in the lead up the the Quality Business Awards in September?
The Tamworth Chamber of Commerce is on the lookout for judges to help decide who will win on the night.
As the biggest event of its kind in NSW, numerous judges are required. Over 650 businesses nominated for the awards last year.
Nominations open Friday, June 17 and judging runs from July 8 to August 15. Judges will need to be able to commit two to three hours per week, and remain unbiased in their decisions.
Chamber administration and marketing officer, Christine Murphy, said there are two main categories.
"Our customer services awards, so we're looking for anyone that has a passion for customer service and don't mind checking in on businesses," she said.
"You need a friendly disposition, and we do train everyone up so they're prompted with the type of enquires they should be making.
"The other main category is our aligned categories, so these are actually written by the businesses, they're given five questions with a certain number of words per answer they need to fill in of their strategies and goals and the like."
Ms Murphy said it was an incredible event to be a part of and it gives businesses a sense of pride when they are nominated, or win an award.
To register your interest in becoming a judge, contact Ms Murphy on (02) 6766 4810 or via reception@tamworth.org.au by June 24.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
