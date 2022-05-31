A home of heart warming elegance

THIS circa 1900s double-brick home exudes charm, elegance and has a wonderful grandeur.
Advertisement
"Bronte" is positioned on a sprawling 4427 square metre parcel of land.
As you step on to the front verandah you will be greeted by the beautiful entrance with stained glass door and windows.
"Bronte" offers six generously sized bedrooms the master and the second bedroom located at the front of the home with French doors and bay windows opening on to the verandah.
The three different living areas are sure to impress your family and friends, the lounge room is near the entrance of the home with double French doors opening onto the front verandah, stained glassed windows, wood heating create the perfect ambience.
The sundrenched dining area is situated on the western side of the house with access to the kitchen, its large in size and enables you to have a second lounge, combined dining area.
Entertaining is made easy with huge enclosed paved alfresco area with access to outside, it flows seemingly from the dining area and overlooks the superb established trees and gardens.
"Bronte" has two bathrooms, the main having dual access from both the hallway and the dining area and it is wheelchair accessible. The second bathroom is located just off the kitchen with standalone shower, toilet and double linen cupboard.
There are many original features in this home that include stained glass windows and doors, high ceilings, bay windows, French glass doors and windows, picture rails and the impressive fretwork at the entrance of the property.
Modern requirements have not been forgotten in this home with evaporative cooling throughout, reverse cycle air conditioning and wood heating.
The flowing floorplan will make this home easy to live in, providing your family with the comfort and space that they need.
The car accommodation at this property is fabulous with single carport, two garages one with remote controlled access.
This home is a unique offering and is worthy of your attention, it provides you an opportunity to purchase part of Barraba's history.
Barraba is a welcoming community located on Fosscikers way, 90 kilometres northwest of Tamworth.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.