75 Fitzroy Street, Barraba is on the market for $580,000

Updated May 31 2022 - 4:56am, first published 4:45am
Heart-warming home | 75 Fitzroy Street, Barraba

A home of heart warming elegance
  • 6 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 3-car garage
  • AGENCY: Purtle Plevey Agencies
  • AGENTS: Sally Purtle, Katie Agnew
  • CONTACT: 0427 217089, 0447 852080
  • PRICE: $580,000
  • INSPECT: By appointment

THIS circa 1900s double-brick home exudes charm, elegance and has a wonderful grandeur.

