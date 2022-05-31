Neil Evans' Terrific Tamworth Preview Tuesday May 31

FULL TAB MEETING
*Track likely Soft 5 & Rail out +3m:
*ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00 + Race 1 offers a BOBS Extra Bonus up to $5,625.00
RACE 1 @ 12.15pm ALLSOPP SIGNS BENCHMARK 66 HCP (2100m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 6. STRELITZIA (Mark Mason/TBA; 56.5kg & barrier 8) -We start with the middle graded stayers on a track that could slip back into soft range, with some showers forecast. Keen on a local stable in the opener, with this progressive & talented 4YO mare by Albrecht. Has placed in all three since sweeping home to win a CL1 at Moree back in mid March carrying 59kg. Powered home to just miss at the same track in weaker class 12 days ago, and while there's more depth here, it's well within her reach back on home track and sliding down in the weights
DANGERS: 2. *Bill Peyto; 4. **Overthink; 8. *House Wins
Likely Tempo: Reasonable
My BET PLAN: STRELITZIA to WIN & Trifecta: 4,6/2,4,6,8/2,4,6,8
READ ALSO:
RACE 2 @ 12.50pm COOL BLUE ICE MAIDEN PLATE (1600m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 11. MY KHALEESI (Cameron Crockett/TBA; 57.5kg & barrier 8) -Like the value of this underrated 4YO Sebring mare fourth-up, and re-loading from the abandoned Wellington meeting on Sunday. Likes to settle back and work home, although has had very little luck in three runs back, and not surprisingly a more senior rider is expected to go on. Blinkers come off and pacifiers are added, and she has a superior closing 300m
DANGERS: 5. *Realcoolcat; 6. **Seahaven; 9. *Croatian Madame
Likely Tempo: Fair to Solid
My BET PLAN: My KHALEESI to WIN & Quinella: 6 and 11
RACE 3 @ 1.30pm THREAD EFFECTS MAIDEN HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 11. STAR IMPACT (Kris Lees/Andrew Gibbons; 56kg & barrier 9) -Good competitive & open sprint for the maidens, although this emerging and well-bred provincial filly rates on top. Resumes for a second prep behind two very quiet trials after tackling deeper races late last year. Can settle back with cover, and should get enough speed on up front to produce a superior closing 400m
DANGERS: 2. *Riley Park; 4. *Hettinger; 7. *Miss Milton
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: STAR IMPACT to WIN & Box Exacta: 2,4,11
RACE 4 @ 2.10pm HYGAIN MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 9. OAKFIELD BLOSSOM (Kristen Buchanan/Grant Buckley; 57kg & barrier 9) -Tricky sprint at set weights. Like this lightly raced 4YO provincial mare first-up for a second campaign off a seven month spell. Has trialled okay in heavy ground, and came to hand quickly last time only narrowly beaten in opening two starts against similar opposition carrying the same weight. Leading country rider has been booked, and the Headwater stock are going great guns at the moment
DANGERS: 5. *Oakfield Duke; 12. *The Polenitsa
Likely Tempo: Good to Strong
My BET PLAN: OAKFIELD BLOSSOM to WIN
RACE 5 @ 2.45pm OATLEY WINES BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 3. OAKFIELD STORM (Kristen Buchanan/Aaron Bullock; 60.5kg & barrier 4) -got plenty of time for this progressive and lightly raced provincial 3YO by 2016 Golden Slipper winner Capitalist who is a stablemate of the previous on top selection. Has been given 11 weeks between runs since zooming home to claim his maiden at Coonamble at only second start. Kept up to the mark with an easy recent trial, and draws to get plenty of cover off the speed before being produced late
DANGERS: 1. **Onemorechoice; 2. *Yulong Monoceros; 4. *Vivenzo; 6. *Cosmic Bullet
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: OAKFIELD STORM to WIN & Trifecta 1,3/1,2,3,4,6/1,2,3,4,6
RACE 6 @ 3.20pm REGIONAL MAINTENANCE FILLIES & MARES BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 3. RED BOULEVARD (Paul Messara/Aaron Bullock; 60.kg & barrier 1) -Another one very well suited resuming off a lengthy break is this progressive country-based & predominantly US-bred filly. Tackled some deeper fields with real finishing gusto across her first prep last spring, culminating in a smart win over 1500m at Muswellbrook. Trialled nicely in open company, and is destined for much bigger targets further into the prep.
DANGERS: 1. *Shemakesastatement; 7. *Head Above; 15. *Yulong Monoceros
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: RED BOULEVARD to WIN
RACE 7 @ 3.55pm CARPET ONE TAMWORTH COLTS, GELDINGS & ENTIRES BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. FIGHT ON SHADES (Stirling Osland/Cassey Williams a4kg; 58kg & barrier 4) -Yet another country-based 3YO on the rise, and ready to win at second start in this region since switching from Victoria. Soft in betting before finishing hard in a similar race at Moree 12 days ago, and both horse and rookie claiming rider will derive great benefit from that. Drawn to get a trail a few lengths off the speed, and this isn't strong
DANGERS: 4. *Imprinted; 6. *Royal Charge; 7. **Senseiche; 8. **Our Boy Malcolm;
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: FIGHT ON SHADES to WIN & Box Exacta 1,7,8
RACE 8 @ 4.35pm CIVILCON CLASS 2 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 4. TRUMPED UP (Cody Morgan/Bailey Wheeler a2kg; 57.5kg & barrier 2) -Strong and competitive sprint for this class to finish. This ultra consistent home track 5YO has so much more to offer than his lean winning record of only two from 24 suggests. Has placed a further 14 times, often with little luck, and given he hasn't been far away regularly against deeper opposition, this is well within his reach fourth-up. Charged home from midfield to win the John Clift here five weeks ago before holding his own in much deeper metro Highway company. Looks well treated at the weights after the 2kg claim coming back to this level, and presents well over the odds
DANGERS: 1. *Anubis; 2. *Highly Ambitious; 3. *Impact Star; 5. *Riccardo
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: TRUMPED UP Each Way
**My BEST EARLY BETS:
R1 6. STRELITZIA* Expect: $4.75 - $5.00; My Early Rating: $3.40
R5 3. OAKFIELD STORM** Expect: $3.85 - $4.25; My Early Rating: $2.35
R6 3. RED BOULEVARD** Expect: $3.00 - $3.10; My Early Rating: $2.20
**My BEST EARLY VALUE:
R4 9. OAKFIELD BLOSSOM** Expect: $5.00 - $5.25; My Early Rating: $3.35
**My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:
R5: Trifecta 1,3/1,2,3,4,6/1,2,3,4,6
