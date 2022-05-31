Neil Evans' Terrific Tamworth Preview Tuesday May 31

TOP SELECTION: 4. TRUMPED UP (Cody Morgan/Bailey Wheeler a2kg; 57.5kg & barrier 2) -Strong and competitive sprint for this class to finish. This ultra consistent home track 5YO has so much more to offer than his lean winning record of only two from 24 suggests. Has placed a further 14 times, often with little luck, and given he hasn't been far away regularly against deeper opposition, this is well within his reach fourth-up. Charged home from midfield to win the John Clift here five weeks ago before holding his own in much deeper metro Highway company. Looks well treated at the weights after the 2kg claim coming back to this level, and presents well over the odds

