RESIDENTS in Murrurundi have joined a group to lobby politicians for a doctor to service their local hospital.
Friends of Murrurundi Hospital has gathered more than 100 members since being formed by resident David John Allen.
Mr Allen, who has chronic renal failure, is going on dialysis this year.
"My options are to either do it at home myself, or to do it in a hospital," he said.
"The closest hospital [with renal facilities] is Tamworth, which is a two-hour round trip, so it's not really a viable exercise for me."
Mr Allen said the nurses at the hospital do the best they can, but that it is "no more than a first aid station".
A spokesperson from Hunter New England Health said recruiting doctors to regional areas is a long-standing challenge and sometimes gaps can't be filled, despite every attempt being made to secure a doctor.
Wilson Memorial Hospital relies on telehealth through the Small Town After Hours (STAH) program - designed to assist medical staff when greater specialist clinical expertise is required. Patients needing urgent or highly specialised care are transferred to another facility within the district's network.
STAH links registered nurses in hospitals where a local GP is unavailable, to a doctor who can provide advice by phone.
Telehealth can invite a similar feeling of distance between patient and doctor, and Mr Allen said it's useless.
"If you've got serious, serious health issues, how can you get a proper diagnosis off a doctor on the end of a TV screen that you don't even know?" he said.
"It's just not good enough."
Murrurundi has a population of just over 1000, and Mr Allen said that includes young families and an aging demographic all in need of access to a doctor and specialised healthcare.
Mr Allen told the Leader Upper Hunter MP David Layzell had agreed to meet with the Friends of Murrurundi Hospital group.
He said there are about two patients in Murrurundi requiring dialysis services.
