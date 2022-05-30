PROUD Gomeroi Wiradjuri woman Krystle Lamb said young First Nations people need to have pride in who they are, so that confidence can come naturally to future generations.
On Monday, the Local Aboriginal Land Council invited Tamworth schools to a fun day at the Youth Centre, to celebrate National Reconciliation Week.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
More than 140 students from McCarthy College, Farrer Agricultural High School, Oxley, Calrossy and more rotated through traditional Aboriginal activities with artefacts and weapons, dance, art and language.
Ms Lamb, futures mentor with the Opportunity Hub at Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council, said young people taking part in these events together is the way forward.
"We're leaving whatever we give them, or share with them, is what they're gonna take out into the wider world," she said.
"I think that our culture needs to be celebrated, and it exposes the broader community also to First Nations culture.
"It just gives our kids a chance to be empowered and share their culture and their knowledge and who they are, and be proud of their identity."
National Reconciliation Week - May 27 to June 3 - is themed to challenge Australians to be brave and make change.
The narrative of Australia needs a change, according to Ms Lamb, and the true history of the country should be embraced.
"I've seen a lot of change over the years myself, so we've come a long way but we still have a really long way to go," she said.
"And our kids, I think it starts with them being empowered in who they are and being brave as in, stepping up and being a part of these sorts of things and sharing."
The students were taught the importance of culture, and how it must be respected, and respect be given to one another.
"A few of the kids, they don't know each other, they go to different schools, so it's about coming together as well," she said.
"I think they've made a few friends that they probably didn't have before today."
The connection on display at the Youthie reflects the First Nations community in the city.
"We're very rich in culture and today even, we've got people coming together from different walks, in different places, different schools and just coming together to share that, so it's pretty special," Ms Lamb said.
The annual National Reconciliation Week aims to strengthen relationships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and non-Indigenous people, as well as explore how individuals can contribute to achieving reconciliation.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.