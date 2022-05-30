IT'S TIME to pull the winter warmers out of storage and unroll the woolly gloves because Tamworth is set to shiver its way into the cold season.
Monday brought rain and grey skies to Tamworth and the next few days will keep cool.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has forecast a top temperature of 15 degrees on Tuesday, followed by 13 the day after, then 14 on Thursday and 16 degrees on Friday.
Early risers will feel the pinch, with minimum temperatures expected to drop to six degrees on Tuesday, then four on Wednesday, before diving to zero on Thursday and back up to a chilly one degree on Friday.
A morning frost is predicted on Thursday and Friday.
By 3pm on Monday, the BoM gauge at Tamworth airport had clocked 2mm of rain.
There is an 80 per cent chance of more rain on Tuesday, before skies clear a little for a couple of days.
Emergency services were warning residents to be careful as a damaging winds warning continued into Monday evening for most of the state, including Tamworth, Gunnedah and Armidale.
The BoM warned wind gusts of more than 90km per hour - potentially reaching 100 or 110km per hour - were possible overnight.
The State Emergency Service (SES) warned locals to move cars undercover, secure items around the home and backyard, steer clear of fallen powerlines and stay vigilant.
SES volunteers are on hand to help, call 132 500.
Tamworth's main water supply - Chaffey Dam - has been overflowing for almost a year now, including throughout the entire autumn season.
The amount of rainfall Tamworth clocked in May added up to 45.4mm to Monday morning, bringing the total for autumn to a drop less than 202mm so far.
La Nina is tipped to ease during winter but is still expected to bring above average rain.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
