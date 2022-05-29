The direction the Coalition takes as it rebuilds from its federal election battering will be set on Monday as the Liberals and Nationals meet to choose their leaders.
Peter Dutton and Sussan Ley are set to be elected unopposed as Liberal leader and deputy leader when the party meets for the first time since the May 21 election loss.
But the race for the Nationals leadership is wide open, as Barnaby Joyce prepares to face a challenge from deputy leader David Littleproud and Gippsland MP Darren Chester.
Former leader Michael McCormack's intentions are unclear and his office didn't return ACM's calls on Sunday.
The Nationals traditionally declare leadership positions vacant after each election.
The party emerged from the election-night carnage still holding all of its seats, strengthening Mr Joyce's case to remain as leader. But the Nationals did suffer swings in a number of safe electorates and failed to pick up seats it had been targeting, including Hunter.
There is a push for change amid a fierce internal debate about whether the Nationals should veer further to the right or reposition itself closer to the political middle ground.
Mr Littleproud, who is Nationals deputy leader, is seen as the most likely of the contenders to topple Mr Joyce in a party-room vote.
"I feel this is the appropriate time to put myself forward for my party room's consideration as their leader," Mr Littleproud said in a statement announcing his candidacy late on Saturday afternoon.
"Ultimately, this is a decision on who will lead the Nationals to the 2025 election."
Mr Chester said Australians wanted a "calmer, moderate and more respectful political debate", as pitched himself as the candidate capable to reconnecting the Nationals with younger and female voters.
Mr Joyce declined to comment on the leadership ballot when contacted on Sunday.
Mallee MP Anne Webster last week nominated for the deputy's position, telling ACM: "I didn't put my hand up for political representation to warm the seat".
As a former social worker and not-for-profit executive who has a PhD, Dr Webster believed she has the mix of skill and experience to help steer the Nationals toward the next election.
In the election post-mortem, the Nationals, in particular Mr Joyce and Queensland senator Matt Canavan, have been accused of being a drag on the Liberal vote in inner-city electorates which were ultimately lost to "teal independents".
Senator Canavan infuriated some moderate Liberals and even his own colleagues with his mid-campaign declaration that the pursuit of net zero was "dead".
Dr Webster said the two Coalition partners needed to be more "mature" and respectful during debates on contentious subjects such as net zero.
"In the National Party, we can't just throw our urban counterparts under a bus," she said.
"Likewise, they [city-based Liberals] must have a greater understanding of how regional communities live, work and have their being."
Dr Webster confirmed she supported a debate on lifting the moratorium on nuclear energy in Australia.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
