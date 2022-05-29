AFTER an incredibly tough few years fighting huge bushfires and then assisting flood victims, NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers have been given a day to relax and enjoy time with their family.
The NSW RFS Association organised the event, which was hosted at the Tamworth and District Model Engineers, and Inspector David Stimson said it was a great opportunity to socialise in a more casual fashion.
"We provide these days for all of our volunteer members and our staff members, and it's an opportunity to come together in a social and relaxed atmosphere, just to have a good day with their family," he said.
"At the association we see it as a way of paying back and thanking our volunteers for what they do, and all the ones we've conducted so far have been quite a successful day."
He said the days also get increased crowds when there's an added attraction such as the miniature trains. Several hundred people attended Sunday's event, while roughly 1300 went to a similar day at Dubbo Zoo recently.
There was plenty on offer for those who attended, with food, coffee and merchandise available, alongside popular kids' attractions such as the miniature train rides and bouncy castle.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
