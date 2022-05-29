A spectacular bicycle-kick goal by defender Sam Crelley was the highlight of Souths United's first win of the season - a 5-1 defeat of Tamworth FC at Johnson Field.
Crelley's stunning acrobatic strike in 48th minute of the second half made it 4-1, and was complimented by a brace by Ilki Boyroz.
It was Boyroz's 18th birthday on Saturday.
Souths coach Darrell Mole said the side had been "patiently waiting" for a high-class performance.
"We knew it was always going to come," he said, adding that the "biggest positive" from the match was that his player "enjoyed their football".
"We just executed our plans and did what we've been working on," he continued.
Mole is optimistic his side will now "stabilise and keep going". He was "please with everybody's performance".
Elsewhere on Saturday, Moore Creek beat Kootingal 3-0 at Gipps Street while North Companions and Hillvue drew 1-1 at Marius Street.
Moore Creek are in second spot, a point behind OVA, with Northies and FC rounding out the top four.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
