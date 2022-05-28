It is not all bad news losing the federal election.
The Nationals held all its 16 seats including three with retiring members. It won a vacant Northern Territory Senate seat and picked up a new NSW Senate seat. It moved within striking distance of winning Hunter and Lingiari in the Northern Territory.
At the same time the Liberals lost 19 seats. I would say there are many reasons for this, but the overwhelming one is that people just wanted a change. Of no help was the internecine fight that was raging within the NSW Liberals within weeks of polling and the immense popularity of Labor Premier McGowan in Western Australia.
The bright side for me is twofold. Most importantly, I can spend more time at home in the electorate and the pressure of government goes down dramatically. I don't have the continual call to meetings in Canberra and capital cities at the expense of being in my own bed in the New England.
Secondly, you can say things that you cannot in government in a very tight election. This allows us as a party to develop policy and take risks.
I think on a macro level there must be a sensible discussion in Canberra as to whether we go to nuclear power. We are in every other level of uranium except power. We now are even building nuclear powered submarines and there is already one nuclear reactor smack bang in the geographic centre of Sydney. Australia should develop and build small scale modular reactors that we manufacture here and export around the world, rather than just selling uranium alone. Now that's something I could not say in an election, but I can now!
On the Murray Darling we cannot lose another 450 gigalitres of irrigation licences that Labor now wants to buy back. This would decimate rural towns, especially in the Southern Basin.
In the Hunter and Northern Territory, the policy path to greater prosperity that we laid out in the budget of road upgrades, rail upgrades, port upgrades and social infrastructure upgrades must be continued.
In the New England let's see if Labor and their political allies continue with the allocation of funds to build Dungowan Dam or whether this money is shifted to build bureaucracies in Canberra.
Labor says it believes in Regional Australia but can anyone think of one substantial promise they made for the Upper Hunter or New England? When we build a road or a mobile phone tower or fix a bridge, Labor calls it pork barrelling. Their alternative however, is to deliver nothing to the country beyond new regulations on our lives.
