I think on a macro level there must be a sensible discussion in Canberra as to whether we go to nuclear power. We are in every other level of uranium except power. We now are even building nuclear powered submarines and there is already one nuclear reactor smack bang in the geographic centre of Sydney. Australia should develop and build small scale modular reactors that we manufacture here and export around the world, rather than just selling uranium alone. Now that's something I could not say in an election, but I can now!