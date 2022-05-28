YOUNG PEOPLE trying to find support services in Tamworth may sometimes find themselves at a dead-end, but the chair of the region's crime prevention group wants to change that.
The new committee met for the first time in six months on Thursday, and chairperson Councillor Mark Rodda told the Leader it was positive to see agencies from across the board come together, along with government representatives and police.
"It was good to get all the stakeholders around the table and hear their ideas," he said.
"They can help us and we can help them."
The meeting's agenda flowed on from where Tamworth Regional Council's Crime Prevention Working Group left off, last year.
But, Cr Rodda said the property crime wave which had left the community rattled in past months did not go without mention.
"I know there's plenty of frustration in the community about some of the occurrences in recent times," he said.
"I think there is a little void in that area of assisting youth - particularly ones with issues.
"I think there was concern about the void that could exist [with youth support services] and what programs are available."
The group can advise council on strategic priorities or problems when it comes to crime prevention, including calling to lobby levels of government to fund programs and resourcing.
Recommendations that come out of the group go before a council meeting for a decision to be made.
Members of the public will also be able to voice their opinion at meetings but are still in the process of being recruited, according to Cr Rodda.
"Next meeting we should welcome some community representatives," he said.
Despite the shorter council term, Cr Rodda said he hoped the group could "kick some goals" in the next two years and three months.
Meetings are quarterly, the next will be in August.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
