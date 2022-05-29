ELDERS FARMFEST | The biggest agri-event of the year

Elders FarmFest has cemented its status as a giant among Australia's agricultural field days with more than 2000 companies participating in this year's event - it's a full house.
FarmFest has expanded its purpose-built site to over 26-hectares to accommodate the largest number of exhibitors and agri-brands on record.
This special major event is at the forefront in achieving representation from agtech companies across Australia and the globe in order to position new technology and innovation right at farmers' fingertips.
The Toowoomba-based field day has been showcasing and demonstrating new products and services for the past 47 years and continues to grow.
ACM Rural Events general manager Kate Nugent believes visitors to this year's event will be pleasantly surprised at the number of improvements.
"The simple grid pattern of the purpose-built FarmFest site makes it one of the best in Australia for visitors, including special areas for live demonstrations," Ms Nugent said.
"Additional activities are planned at Elders FarmFest including the Caterpillar Global Challenge, the Queensland Working Dog demonstrations and a live auction on-site to raise funding for our farmers affected by floods in south east Queensland and northern NSW."
