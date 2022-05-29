The Northern Daily Leader
Explainer: What to expect from NSW's plastic bag ban

William Huynh
By William Huynh
May 29 2022 - 1:30am
What you need to know: Single-use plastic bags are banned across NSW from June 1, 2022 when customers will be encouraged to bring along their own shopping bags. Photo: Illawarra Mercury

It's been a long time coming, when you think the other states have already done it, but single-use plastic bags will disappear from most shops, cafes and restaurants across NSW when a state-wide prohibition begins on June 1.

