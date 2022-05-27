The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Young man admits to his role in lighting fire which ripped through Nundle State Forest pine plantation in October 2019, near Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 27 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A CIGARETTE lighter was used to set a container filled with stolen diesel on fire, sparking a costly blaze which ripped through pine plantation near Nundle for weeks in October 2019.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.