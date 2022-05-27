The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Aussie rock icons Crowded House bringing all their hits to Tamworth with new dates added to national tour

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated May 27 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ICONS: It's the band's third Australian tour during the last 15 years, with new dates also added in Darwin, Cairns, Townsville, Brisbane and Wollongong. Photo: Supplied

AUSTRALIAN rock icons Crowded House will bring all their big hits to Tamworth later this year, with the city among seven new stops added to their Australian tour this October and November.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.