AUSTRALIAN rock icons Crowded House will bring all their big hits to Tamworth later this year, with the city among seven new stops added to their Australian tour this October and November.
The band's Dreamers Are Waiting tour is heading to TRECC on November 15, giving locals a rare chance to see them perform in their own backyard.
Advertisement
Entertainment Venues manager Peter Ross said it was fantastic to see Tamworth on the tour, and it was a big win for the city.
"There's no Newcastle on that tour, and there's no Port Macquarie or any other coastal town," he said.
"We're really hoping that our stop will be great for the whole New England North West - for towns like Moree, Narrabri, Inverell - even the Queensland border because there's no Brisbane on the tour either.
"We might even see some people travel that far."
READ ALSO:
It's the band's third Australian tour during the last 15 years, with new dates also added in Darwin, Cairns, Townsville, Brisbane and Wollongong.
It's shaping up to be a busy six months at TRECC, with other major events including InsideOut on June 3, and Amy Shark on June 25.
"InsideOut is a great event for the younger crowd of the city which don't get a lot," Mr Ross said.
"It'll be a bit like something you go to at the Hordern Pavillion in Sydney and stand up and have a dance and enjoy some DJs, rap artists and The Veronicas as well. We've already sold 1200 tickets"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.