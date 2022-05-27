The Northern Daily Leader

Moree Boars v North Tamworth Bears: Sides will clash at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday

By Geoff Newling
May 27 2022 - 10:00pm
BATTLE LINES: Bears coach Paul Boyce says he is "looking forward to the challenge" of hosting the Boars on Saturday. "It's a big game for us," he added.

A "so disappointed" Moree believe they received the "wake-up call" they needed when beaten at Dungowan last weekend, as they prepare for Saturday's trip to Jack Woolaston Oval and a showdown with the Bears.

