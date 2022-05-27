A "so disappointed" Moree believe they received the "wake-up call" they needed when beaten at Dungowan last weekend, as they prepare for Saturday's trip to Jack Woolaston Oval and a showdown with the Bears.
Moree go into the clash as competition leaders despite their 46-18 loss to Dungowan. They sit on 10 points and are ahead of Kootingal-Moonbi on for and against.
The Boars have a points differential of plus 72 compared to second placed Kootingal-Moonbi's plus 16. They are two points ahead of North Tamworth, Dungowan, Boggabri and Narrabri.
Boars captain-coach Ben Williams said after last Saturday's loss to Dungowan it might have been the wake-up call his side needed.
Boars president Todd Mitchell reiterated that last week.
"It was a real wake-up call for them," Mitchell said.
"It affected the boys. They took it bad. When I talked to them after the game they were all dirty.
"We'll get 'em next time, they all said. Mick (Watton) could hardly talk he was so disappointed. Brenton (Cochrane) was the same - they're winners, hate losing."
The Boars will match up with a Bears who rebounded from two losses with a 52-28 win over Werris Creek but could be missing up to five regulars.
Bears coach Paul Boyce is "looking forward to the challenge".
"It's a big game for us," he said.
They (Werris Creek) will be just as desperate as us to get some points.- Shane Rampling
"We've got a few out though. While we do, we still expect the boys who get an opportunity to step up do put their own stamp on the game and do their job."
Meanwhile, the Kangaroos want to celebrate their Old Boys Day the best way possible when they host Werris Creek Magpies at Jubilee Oval on Saturday, but they have run into a few problems.
The Roos could be down on troops due to work commitments and injury.
"It's not ideal," Boggabri coach Shane Rampling said, adding: "They (Werris Creek) will be just as desperate as us to get some points.
"They are never easy and we do want to put in a good performance for our Old Boys."
He said his side must not do "what they did last week" when beaten at Kootingal.
The Roos started poorly and were down 24-0 after 42 minutes before losing 28-16.
"We didn't switch on, just went through the motions in that first half," he said.
The Roosters, meanwhile, will be seeking revenge when they travel to Collins Park on Sunday to face Narrabri.
Last season the Blues beat the Roosters at Collins Park in a game that helped win the Blues the minor premiership.
That became the only piece of silverware for the first-grade season once Covid closed down all community sports.
Collins Park has been a graveyard for many teams over the years.
"It's not a nice place to go," Kootingal-Moonbi coach Geoff Sharpe said. "Hopefully it will be good for us on Sunday."
The Roosters will be missing two key forwards for the clash - Jacko Brookman and Logan Howard.
Brookman was Kootingal-Moonbi's best in wins over North Tamworth and Boggabri while Howard returned to his best with a two-try barnstormer last weekend.
However, the Roosters do welcome back Chris Vidler, with the rock-solid prop a cornerstone of any pack when he plays.
That teenage forward Ryan Kelly-Payne is also on the surge is another bonus for the Roosters.
Elsewhere, Manilla expect nothing but a tough game when they host Dungowan at Manilla Showground on Saturday.
The Tigers will tackle one of the form sides of the competition, with the Cowboys winning their last three games - against Gunnedah, North Tamworth and Moree.
"Dungowan are a young, mobile and very fit side," Tigers captain-coach Mitch Doring said.
"Hopefully we can beat them up the middle with our big forwards."
Doring pointed to Greater Northern Tigers prop Beau Harry as being a leader in that aspect.
"He's been ripping in," Doring said. "He's not like a normal prop, he's quicker than me over 30m. And with that size and strength he's a real threat."
