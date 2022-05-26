The Northern Daily Leader
Calare MP Andrew Gee will not contest Nationals leadership at Monday's party room vote

Updated May 26 2022 - 6:32am, first published 6:30am
Calare MP Andrew Gee has confirmed he won't contest the Nationals leadership next Monday, with the party set to decide upon a new leadership team after the Coalition's heavy defeat in last Saturday's federal election.

