Sunday afternoon sorted! Swing with Tamworth's own this weekend

2340 BIG BAND - SWINGIN' DOWN BROADWAY
Who doesn't love a Sunday afternoon at the Theatre? Join us this Sunday May 29 at 2pm for Tamworth's own 2340 Big Band with Kate Armstrong and Brad Gill as they celebrate the Great Broadway Musicals and their own tunes.
Many famous musical hits have endured to become 'jazz standards', and the band will pay tribute to the great songs that audiences know and love. Expect to hear music from the golden age of musical theatre of the 1930's and 40's, with songs by Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin and George Gershwin. This era influenced the music of subsequent Broadway shows, including Guys & Dolls and Hello, Dolly!, which will be celebrated in this show.
Special Guest artists Natacha Curnow, Elly Davies, Peter Ross & Ann Walsh will also grace the stage for this afternoon of fine entertainment.
100 YEARS OF THE HISTORY OF DANCE
Bursting at the seams with fascinating facts, naughty stories and dance moves to die for, 100 Years Of The History Of Dance As Told By One Man In 60 Minutes With An Energetic Group Finale follows Jacob, a schoolboy presenting a report on the topic of his own choice.
Exploring the lives of influential choreographers including Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, Bob Fosse, Rudolf Nureyev, Pina Bausch, Gene Kelly and Paula Abdul, Jacob not only talks about them, but demonstrates their signature style at the same time.
Reviews for this show have been stunning - including "Technical prowess and a wonderful sense of comic timing" from Dance Australia Magazine and "I was expecting 60 minutes of dance, but this show is so much more. Don't miss the chance to be entertained, educated and captivated by this one man show - Arts Review.
Appearing in the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday 1 June at 7.30pm, this is a show for all dance enthusiasts students and adults alike.
