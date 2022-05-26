The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

From big bands to bigger finales: here's what's happening on stage in Tamworth

By Theatre Talk
Updated May 26 2022 - 1:22am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunday afternoon sorted! Swing with Tamworth's own this weekend

2340 BIG BAND - SWINGIN' DOWN BROADWAY

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.