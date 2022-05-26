Sunday afternoon sorted! Swing with Tamworth's own this weekend

Many famous musical hits have endured to become 'jazz standards', and the band will pay tribute to the great songs that audiences know and love. Expect to hear music from the golden age of musical theatre of the 1930's and 40's, with songs by Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin and George Gershwin. This era influenced the music of subsequent Broadway shows, including Guys & Dolls and Hello, Dolly!, which will be celebrated in this show.