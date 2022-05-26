A $256 million program that created new, specialised roles in schools, is paying dividends when it comes to results for Tamworth students.
The Literacy and Numeracy Action Plan was only put in place by the NSW government this year, but early signs are good according to local educators.
Roughly 1300 assistant principal, curriculum and instructional roles were created statewide, which are meant to provide better oversight of how key subjects are being taught.
One of those new roles was designated to Westdale Public School, where Kerrie Shaw moved into the role of assistant principal. She said, while it's early days, she believes it's having a positive impact.
"With the assistant principal role we've shifted to a whole-school focus on curriculum improvement and building teacher capabilities to enhance literacy and numeracy results for our students," she said.
"I'm very much involved with the executive team and work with our principal and in the development of the school plan, so the targeted work we're doing around improving our numeracy and literacy outcomes is very much focused on our whole school."
Having been involved with similar roles in the past, Ms Shaw said she has seen that 'instructional leaders' can have a positive impact.
As a result she has confidence in the new program and believes the its benefits will become more obvious in the long term.
"I know from my experience here at the school, with the role I've been in seven years prior, that instructional leaders can have a profound effect on building teacher capabilities and enhancing practice, and we did see improved results," she said.
"Now that our role has widened to K6 (Kindergarten to grade 6) and we're being very much supported by the Department [of Education] in terms of curriculum reform, and we're very much guided by the resources and evidence-based practice that we are implementing, I believe it will be very successful."
Ms Shaw is pleased schools throughout the state are getting the chance to employ people in these roles, where as in the past only certain schools were selected.
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said research conducted by the University of Technology Sydney proved the program has already been beneficial.
"This research report was pivotal in shaping our current education policy, which is embedding literacy and numeracy in all aspects of learning, rather than a stand-alone approach," he said.
"While the report found that instructional leaders, robust system support and quality professional learning significantly improve the capacity of teachers to support the learning needs of students, it also showed us that more needed to be done to clarify the role of instructional leaders.
"And if that means we need to change our approach or update our policy, we will do that."
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
