The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Positive early signs at Tamworth schools following launch of $256 million program to improve results

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
Updated May 27 2022 - 3:12am, first published May 26 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREAT MOVE: Westdale Public School assistant principal Kerrie Shaw said developing 1300 new specialised roles across the state has been a positive thing. Photo: Peter Hardin

A $256 million program that created new, specialised roles in schools, is paying dividends when it comes to results for Tamworth students.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.