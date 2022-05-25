STORY telling is part of the human condition, according to Calrossy principal David Smith.
His own personal story includes completing a masters in literacy and literature, which allowed him to grasp the full affect words can have.
One of the perks of his job is getting to read to children, he does it whenever possible.
Calrossy took part in National Simultaneous Storytime on Wednesday, an annual event where a picture book written and illustrated by an Australian author is read to children across the country.
"I think through reading we get introduced to all sorts of different ideas, stories, but also it helps us to resist manipulation and control and censorship, just ideas and thought, so much of it comes through language," he said.
"It's part of taking control of your own life, and being able to think, being able to grow as a human.
"Books are such an important part of who we are."
The event held by the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA) aims to promote the value of reading and literacy and address key learning areas of the National Curriculum for primary school students.
This year, ALIA chose book Family Tree, written by Aussie musician Josh Pyke with illustrations by Ronojoy Ghosh. The book celebrates family and community.
Mr Smith said one of the challenges goes beyond primary school - keeping kids reading in their teenage years, particularly boys.
"It's easy to start looking at screens, to read less, and if we can put great literature in front of people, keep them reading," he said.
"To me, it's a massive part of growth and equipping people to be great adults, which is part of what school is about."
