RESIDENTS from Bendemeer and Woolbrook are being invited to learn a little more about the massive $900 million Bendemeer Renewable Energy Hub (BREH), which is set to include solar, wind and battery power.
A community drop-in session is taking place on Saturday at the Bendemeer Hotel, between 12 to 2pm, and will give locals an update on the project, while also allowing them to ask questions.
BREH's project director, Llewellyn Owens, said the company values transparency and wants to keep the community informed about where the hub is at, and what impacts it will have on them.
"Planning for our solar and wind projects has continued and it's important community members are kept up to date," he said.
"Our locally based project team is keen to get out into the community and meet with residents.
"We plan to hold a number of face-to-face sessions as planning moves forward, to ensure residents have ample opportunity to meet with us and provide their feedback."
The plans for a 300 megawatt (MW) solar power plant, 380MW wind farm, and 200MW/400MWh battery storage system are part of the NSW government's New England Renewable Energy Zone.
An Environmental Impact Statement is being prepared for the solar proponent of the project, which was lodged with the Department of Planning and Environment earlier this year.
Mr Owens said more activity on the wind proponent would be taking place later in 2022.
"The project team is also working with consultants to prepare a scoping report for the wind farm," he said.
"This is expected to be lodged to the Department of Planning and Environment later this year."
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
