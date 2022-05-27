Teaching tough: Beresford takes AFL lessons to heart

It is fitting that Cody Beresford's first experience with AFL was teaching others about the game.
Most Aussie Rules enthusiasts pick it up while children, either through Auskick, or watching games while Mum and Dad yell at the TV.
But the Quirindi-based Beresford grew up in a household which prioritised rugby league and basketball. AFL wasn't a part of the conversation.
And it wasn't until he began studying teaching at university in Newcastle that Beresford had the opportunity to explore the sport.
"There was a job that came up where they were looking for people to work for Auskick and they would choose PE uni students," Beresford said.
"They assumed it would be easier to teach people who are studying to be teachers about footy, than footy players how to teach.
"From there, I started following it and got quite interested in it."
But basketball was his first love, and once he returned to Quirindi, Beresford played for the Tamworth Thunderbolts in the State League competition.
It wasn't until 2020, when the representative competition folded due to the onset of COVID-19, that Beresford got the opportunity to switch over to Aussie Rules.
He played for the Tamworth Swans in the truncated 2020 competition, but "lifestyle commitments" prevented him from continuing in 2021.
So, this year, the 26-year-old returned to the fold, wondering whether or not he had retained the skills he had picked up two years ago.
"First game [this year] I was a bit nervous thinking 'Oh God, will I be back to square one?'" Beresford said.
"In 2020 when I played ... it was a shortened year, so we only had 10 games in the season. I felt like I was just getting my feet under me at the end and understanding the game a bit more.
"I thought I'd be back to square one [in 2022], but after round two I've started to get the hang of it a bit more. Each week I'm getting better."
And now that he has established himself as a key player for the Swans, Beresford is hoping to share his passion for AFL with his students at Quirindi High.
In this weekend's derby clash against the Tamworth Kangaroos, one of his pupils will don the white and red: Jake Cosgrove.
In the future, he hopes to see more young athletes give it a go, but knows he will have to fight an uphill battle against the more established sports in Quirindi.
"I tried to get it happening a little bit at Quirindi, but kids there are very rugby league and union driven," Beresford said.
"But there's definitely some talent there."
