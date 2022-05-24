The honours were shared when oztaggers from schools across Tamworth took to the Plain Street Playing Fields on Tuesday for the high schools gala day.
Thirty three teams soaked up the sun with the winner and runner-up in each division earning the opportunity to play off for the state title later in the year.
The dates for the state championships are still to be finalised with the persistent wet weather in Sydney delaying some of the metro gala days, but Tamworth junior oztag convenor Katrina Davis expects them to be around late August.
Farrer won the 11/12 boys, Nash Porter starring as they beat McCarthy 5-2 in the final. Oxley scored a 4-nil shut-out of Tamworth High in the girls with Kaitlyn Atkins adjudged the best and fairest.
Charlotte Bridge was named best and fairest in the 9/10 girls which was won by her McCarthy side, 5-nil over Oxley.
The boys final was the closest of the day, THS getting up over Oxley 5-4 in extra time. Toby Ison's efforts for Oxley saw him pick up the best and fairest award.
The 7/8 girls was an all Oxley affair, Sienna Pepperell leading the way as the Blue got the better of the Red 3-nil.
McCarthy edged out Farrer 2-1 in the boys, in another tight one, Farrer's Oliver Milsom, despite being on the losing side named the best and fairest.
It was the first time since the COVID outbreak the event has run at full capacity, Davis sneaking "in a sneaky" smaller gala day late in 2020.
She said numbers were a bit down on pre-COVID attendance with some schools restricting excursions at the moment due to staffing issues.
But it was "still a really successful day" Davis said, noting that for particularly the 7/8 kids it was their first opportunity to play in the gala day.
The day draws a mix of those getting their first taste of the sport and those that play regularly.
For the regular oztaggers, with the local [high school] competition in recess for the winter, Davis said it was a good chance for them "to have a run".
A number of the players will also be backing up for the various Tamworth Taipans teams at the State Cup, which gets underway next Wednesday.
"It was a great opportunity for them leading into State Cup to have some games," she said.
