The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

Photos from 2022 oztag high schools gala day

Updated May 24 2022 - 9:22am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Having a ball: (L-R) Ella Murray (THS), Lawson Thompson (McCarthy), Emily Prout (Oxley) and Charlie Hargraves (Carinya) were among those that participated in the high schools gala day on Tuesday. Photo: Gareth Gardner 240522GGB01

The honours were shared when oztaggers from schools across Tamworth took to the Plain Street Playing Fields on Tuesday for the high schools gala day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.