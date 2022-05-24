The Northern Daily Leader
23 Sanctuary Place, Hillvue is on the market for $720,000

Updated May 24 2022 - 2:12am, first published 2:05am
Idyllic location | 23 Sanctuary Place, Hillvue

Executive home in an idyllic location | 23 Sanctuary Place, Hillvue
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 2-car garage
  • AGENCY: Ray White Tamworth
  • AGENT: Jacob Hart
  • CONTACT: 0467 777 535
  • PRICE: $720,000
  • INSPECT: By negotiation

THIS beautifully presented, low-maintenance home is situated in the idyllic location of Hillvue, "The Peak".

