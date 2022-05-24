Executive home in an idyllic location | 23 Sanctuary Place, Hillvue

THIS beautifully presented, low-maintenance home is situated in the idyllic location of Hillvue, "The Peak".
The property is perfect for the executive couple, family or the savvy investor as it is currently rented for $600 per week.
The home is perfectly positioned, overlooking the picturesque Longyard Golf Course as well as the fully maintained community pool, gym and spa. You will feel as though you are living in a resort.
This property is nothing short of excellence.
Upon entry you will appreciate the contemporary styling and spacious floor plan, which is accompanied by a large theatre room, wide entry hallway and beautiful large tiled floors in the main living spaces.
This home has four well sized bedrooms in total with the main bedroom having a spacious en suite with a large shower. All the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.
With plantation shutters throughout and having formal and informal living areas, this property will tick all the boxes.
The kitchen has quality appliances, gas cooktop and Caesarstone benches. It opens out to the outdoor entertaining area that overlooks the Longyard Golf Course, community gym and swimming pools and the community garden area.
This home has been designed with "low maintenance" in mind; it is ideal for the executive couple, family or investor as it is low maintenance from the front door to the back fence.
23 Sanctuary Place, Hillvue is an enviable address but also one of the most sought after locations in Tamworth.
Situated in the heart of the ever growing Hillvue area and set among prestigious, quality homes.
Location is a must for any resident and with only a short drive to the Home Makers Centre, local food outlets and the equine centre, you have everything at your doorstep.
TAMWORTH AT A GLANCE
As the largest inland NSW city west of the Great Dividing Range, Tamworth is a vibrant and growing city that offers large city living at a fraction of the price.
The city has a thriving business district and multiple industrial areas that offer a wealth of opportunities job seekers and employers alike.
Retail is currently Tamworth's biggest employer, while education, health and construction are also amazing industries with strong employment that contribute to Tamworth's below average unemployment rate.
