Three was again the magic number for South United as they scored their second win over Tudor Wests in this year's Tamworth women's first grade competition on Sunday.
Following up a 3-2 win in their first meeting, Souths prevailed 3-1 to post back-to-back wins after defeating Waratahs 5-1 the previous round.
Advertisement
Coach Emma Clifton thought it was an evenly contested game, they were probably just able to capitailse better on their opportunities.
"We were luckier just to get goals when we needed them," she said.
That said, they did have lot more short corners than they took advantage of.
Clifton has taken onboard the coaching duties this season and said Sunday was "a really good performance across the field".
They were scrambling for players and as it was only had the one sub.
Among those they were missing were Callie Michell and Grace Salkeld. They were up in Armidale representing Tamworth at the under-18s state championships.
Tudors also had a few players on Frogs duties.
Clifton missed the first four weeks of the season due to other commitments but has been on the field for their last three games and is "super stoked" with how they are going.
The thing that has really stood out for her is the positivity.
"The team has got a really good feel," she said.
"Everyone is really keen to work for each other."
And put in that extra effort. That has paid off for them.
"I think our structure has [also] been really good," Clifton said.
She has also been really impressed by some of the young girls that have stepped up to first grade.
Anna George is one of those. Playing only her second year of women's hockey, she has been filing in for first grade when needed and has "been amazing".
Advertisement
The first couple of weeks she was, understandably, a bit timid, Clifton said, but has been growing in confidence every week.
Michelle Power has also been really strong at the back as has Em Bowler in goals.
They have also welcomed a number of new faces this season.
Meg Lamph has come back from Sydney and has been "really good through the midfield".
Not just with her skills but also her talk.
Advertisement
They've also picked up Libby McHugh, while Sophie Tongue has come back to hockey after a break of about five years, and scored her first goal on the weekend.
In other results Flames defeated Olympians 3-1 while Services pipped Waratahs 2-1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.