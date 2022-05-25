The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Meet the convicts who accompanied Oxley on his journey ||Stepping back in Time

By Mike Cashman, Tamworth Historical Society
May 25 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Peel River crossing-place, 9 km downstream from Tamworth, where John Oxley's convict party did the work in felling trees and carting gear across the fallen logs to set up camp on September 2, 1818.

Yes, even those not particularly interested in our local history might know that John Oxley led the first expedition of Europeans into the lands of the Gomeroi, crossing the Peel River on September 2, 1818.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.