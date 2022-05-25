Patrick Byrne - Irish - born 1778. Life Transportation sentence in 1811, the voyage to Sydney taking 9 months. Pitt Town assignment by 1814. Accompanied Surveyor George Evans in 1815 to explore S/W of Bathurst, for which he received a Conditional Pardon. Thus "free" for both Oxley's 1817 & 1818 expeditions on which he was employed as a "guide/horse-leader/stockman/hunter". Nearly drowned crossing Peel's River on horseback on September 2, 1818. Received Absolute Pardon. In 1820 gave evidence against William Cox in Bigge enquiry. In 1823, living at Emu Valley near Bathurst, his house was robbed by 6 convict bushrangers. In the 1828 Census, at age 50, he was listed as a labourer, with no land, owning 15 head of cattle.