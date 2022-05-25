Yes, even those not particularly interested in our local history might know that John Oxley led the first expedition of Europeans into the lands of the Gomeroi, crossing the Peel River on September 2, 1818.
More inclined historians might know that the other free members in the party were George Evans, John Harris & Charles Frazer.
These four were privileged to ride most of the way on their extremely arduous six month journey.
But who were the 12 assigned convicts that walked most of the way and tackled nearly all of the many challenging work tasks?
Coming into the Peel Valley via Curlewis, travelling down Tangaratta Creek to the Peel, setting up camp on riverside, and then travelling behind the Wentworth Mounds via their Tintinhull campsite, before heading towards the coast.
Yes, we all know about Oxley, but about time we heard some more about these largely unrecognised but vital convict members of his expedition.
Barnaby Butler - Irish - born 1771. Convicted age 33 of Highway Robbery with death sentence commuted to Life Transportation. Arrived Sydney on 'Tellicherry' in 1805 after 5 1/2 month voyage. Consigned to Parramatta. Further minor crimes 1809 & 1812. Not on Oxley's original 1818 list, but replaced Thomas Cribb as a labourer. Conditional Pardon after expedition. Spent 14 years farming and labouring in Richmond/Windsor area. Had his own 4 acre farm in Richmond in 1828, producing potatoes, peas, fruit & poultry. Died 1832 at age 61.
James Blake - Born England 1778. Sentenced to Life Transportation in 1812. Arrived Sydney on 'Fortune' in 1813 with 3 other Oxley 1818 expedition convicts on board. Selected for both Oxley's 1817 & 1818 expeditions as a labourer, harness-mender & stock-keeper. Survived spearing near the end of the 1818 expedition. Received an Absolute Pardon in December, 1818. Worked for William Cox for two years at Bathurst. Married convict Anne Keogh in 1821. Died age 73 in 1851.
Patrick Byrne - Irish - born 1778. Life Transportation sentence in 1811, the voyage to Sydney taking 9 months. Pitt Town assignment by 1814. Accompanied Surveyor George Evans in 1815 to explore S/W of Bathurst, for which he received a Conditional Pardon. Thus "free" for both Oxley's 1817 & 1818 expeditions on which he was employed as a "guide/horse-leader/stockman/hunter". Nearly drowned crossing Peel's River on horseback on September 2, 1818. Received Absolute Pardon. In 1820 gave evidence against William Cox in Bigge enquiry. In 1823, living at Emu Valley near Bathurst, his house was robbed by 6 convict bushrangers. In the 1828 Census, at age 50, he was listed as a labourer, with no land, owning 15 head of cattle.
John Dwyer - Irish - born 1798. Short stature at 4'11" when sentenced to seven years transportation as a 15-yo in 1813. Voyage to Sydney on the 'Three Bees' with 210 other convicts. Worked on the dockyard at Sydney Cove. Chosen as Boat Builder's Boy in Oxley's 1818 expedition - two boats carrying barrels of salt pork on Macquarie River. Boats abandoned after failing to traverse Macquarie Marshes. Later helped to save expedition by restoring a shipwreck boat on the coast to enable Manning River crossing. Received Absolute Pardon at age 21.
Thomas Elliss - Born 1792. Sentenced to 14 years Transportation in 1814. Arrived Sydney on 'Marquis of Wellington' with 200 male convicts. Assigned to Magistrate Sir John Jamieson who launched the Bank of NSW in 1817. Helped set up Oxley's 1817 expedition - rewarded with a pair of shoes. Joined Oxley's 1818 expedition as a labourer. Conditional pardon. Died in 1829.
Francis Lloyd - Born 1791. Became a Chinaware painter. Sentenced to Life Transportation in 1813 at age 22. Luck to survive the 1814 trip to Sydney on the 'Surry', with 51 deaths on board due to poor hygiene & poor ventilation. His shipboard role as Doctor's Mate gave him a better diet and some time above decks. Assigned to Windsor, Liverpool & Parramatta. Oxley assisted his employment as a schoolteacher in 1816. He became Oxley's servant in the 1818 expedition, receiving an Absolute Pardon. In 1819, 5 years after his arrival, he departed a free man on the 'Surry'.
Henry Shippey - Born 1791. Became a carpenter/coach-maker. Convicted of Highway Robbery with Violence in 1812 at age 21. Death sentence commuted to Life Transportation. Arrived Sydney on 'Fortune' in 1812 - 190 day journey. Had bullock-driver role in Gov. Macquarie's entourage west to establish Bathurst in 1815, leading to a Ticket-of-Leave being granted. Received a 40 acre land grant in 1818. Included in Oxley's 1818 expedition due to his carpentry skills for boat construction. Conditional Pardon. In 1820 a Constable in lumber yards. Absolute Pardon granted - departed for London in 1822. Married in London in 1827 - 2 children 1829/1832.
George Simpson - Born 1792 in Yorkshire. Charged as an 18-y-o with sheep-stealing. Death sentence commuted to Life Transportation. To Sydney in 1812 on 'Fortune', along with Shippey. Assigned as a Stockman Broke in horses for Oxley's 1817 expedition. Served on both the 1817 & 1818 expedition, doing perambulator & chain journey measurements, walking all the way - 4300 km in 12 months to cover both expeditions. Absolute Pardon. Two x 50 acre land grants - 1819/1820. Married 1821 - 10 children. Remarried in 1843 at age 51 after wife died - one more child. Died at 78 in 1870 at Campbelltown.
William Warner - Born 1772 at London's Old Bailey in 1910 for stealing 50 panelboard planks when working as a Boatman. Death sentence commuted to Life Transportation. Arrived Sydney 1811 with 196 male convicts. Granted a Ticket-of-Leave after 18 months to serve as Waterman - soon cancelled after stealing keg of brandy. Servant for Oxley's 1817 expedition. Waterman in 1818 expedition - leading role in boat crossing over Port Stephens at end of expedition. Absolute Pardon. Landowner at Windsor - neighbour of Richard Watts (co-convict in 1818). Died in 1825 at age 53.
Richard Watts - Born 1784. Convicted in 1809 at Old Bailey for sheep-stealing. Death sentence commuted to Life Transportation. Arrived Sydney on 'Anne' with 196 male convicts. Hospital worker at Sydney Cove. Assisted in preparing Oxley's 1817 expedition. Rewarded with pair of shoes. Served in 1818 expedition - horse-driver/labourer/tents. Conditional Pardon. 1822 Muster - a successful farmer at Windsor - 10 acres - wheat/maize/barley, plus horse/cattle/ pigs. Had an assigned convict. Neighbours included Butler, Williams & Warner. 1823 - "selected" wife at Parramatta Female Factory - six children. 1825 - Richmond landholder - 2 horses/6 cattle/50 acres. Died Richmond 1878.
James Williams - Born 1775 - became a Farrier. Sentenced to 14 years Transportation in 1813. To Sydney on the 'General Hewitt', thence to Windsor as a Blacksmith. Selected for both Oxley's 1817 & 1818 expeditions due to shoeing expertise - 19 horses in 1818. Absolute Pardon. 1819 to 1827 - Wilberforce. Neighbour - Barnaby Butler. 1827 - married. 1831 - died at age 56. Rev. William Cowper conducted both his marriage & funeral services.
John Williams - Irish - born 1784. Became a Cooper. Convicted of theft/burglary in 1800 at age 16. Death sentence commuted to Life Transportation. Spent 3 years in hulk at Woolwich before voyage in 1803 on 'Calcutta' to Port Phillip with 229 convicts + 15 wives and children. Employed as a Cooper on the ship. Transferred to Sydney - employed in Port Stores.. 1814 - working in sealing/whaling industry, making casks for whale oil. Late replacement for Oxley's 1818 expedition - barrels needed for foodstuffs, documents, specimens. Made oars for vital Manning River crossing in recovered shipwreck boat. Conditional Pardon. In 1820 employed in sealing on Macquarie Island. 1821 - Absolute Pardon. 1822 - departed from Hobart to London in 'Castle Forbes'.
Would these "Determined Dozen" have remembered crossing the Peel on September 2, 1818, upstream of where our town of Tamworth was located 14 years later? Patrick Byrne certainly would, having almost drowned trying to cross the river on his horse, contrary to Oxley's instructions. Those were the days!
Contributed by Mike Cashman - Tamworth Historical Society
