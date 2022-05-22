The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Mark Coulton is re-elected for the sixth time in a tensed election of massive losses for the Coalition

EF
By Elizabeth Frias
May 22 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THE WINNING TEAM. Mark Coulton, his wife Robyn, and the Nationals Party team celebrated at Dubbo on Saturday night after confirming his win. PICTURE: ELIZABETH FRIAS

The Nationals Party's Mark Coulton has won Parkes for the sixth time with swings garnering him 64 percent of votes and winning in three towns not won before, amid shocking losses in other Coalition seats.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EF

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.